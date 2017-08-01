City Of Tulsa To Investigate Business Owner's Trash Complaints - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Of Tulsa To Investigate Business Owner's Trash Complaints

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says code enforcement officers will be investigating a woman's complaints that a group of homeless people are trashing her shopping center at 51st and Yale. 

Cindy Salter noticed a few months ago that her water bill skyrocketed, and she said she found the group was using her water and leaving the faucet dripping.  She says her maintenance worker is having to clean up piles of trash every day. 

"I have great tenants here, some of them have been staples here for more than 20 years and now we are dealing with this, 20 years ago, we didn't have this problem," said Cindy Salter, owner of Jamestown Square Shopping Center.

7/31/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Business Owner 'Sick Of' Homeless People Trashing Store

The city says it will be working with Salter about how to establish a "no trespassing" procedure so that police can enforce it. 

Michelle Brooks of the City of Tulsa said the City's Working In Neighborhoods Department can look into issues like this and provide information that could be helpful to business owners and the community.

Learn more about Tulsa's Working In Neighborhoods (WIN)

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.