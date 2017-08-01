City Of Tulsa To Investigate Business Owner's Trash Complaints

The City of Tulsa says code enforcement officers will be investigating a woman's complaints that a group of homeless people are trashing her shopping center at 51st and Yale.

Cindy Salter noticed a few months ago that her water bill skyrocketed, and she said she found the group was using her water and leaving the faucet dripping. She says her maintenance worker is having to clean up piles of trash every day.

"I have great tenants here, some of them have been staples here for more than 20 years and now we are dealing with this, 20 years ago, we didn't have this problem," said Cindy Salter, owner of Jamestown Square Shopping Center.

7/31/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Business Owner 'Sick Of' Homeless People Trashing Store

The city says it will be working with Salter about how to establish a "no trespassing" procedure so that police can enforce it.

Michelle Brooks of the City of Tulsa said the City's Working In Neighborhoods Department can look into issues like this and provide information that could be helpful to business owners and the community.

Learn more about Tulsa's Working In Neighborhoods (WIN)