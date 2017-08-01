Oklahoma's Tax-Free Holiday This Weekend

Oklahomans can shop for back-to-school without sales tax this weekend for the state's annual tax-free holiday.

The tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and end at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for the holiday only.

Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes.

Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing that are sold for less than $100 during the holiday.

For more information, visit at www.tax.ok.gov.