OHP: Inattentive Scooter Driver Rear-Ends Tulsa Truck

The information in this story comes from an OHP collision report.

A woman on a scooter ran into the back of a pickup on Southwest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, August 1. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say she was distracted by something going on outside and didn't see the truck.

Jennifer Ivey was southbound in the 5200 block of Southwest Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., went around a curve and rear-ended a pickup driven by Clifford Cook.

Cook, 52, wasn't hurt. Ivey, 37, was taken to the hospital where she is said to be stable with head and internal injuries.

A collision report states the cause of the crash was inattentive driving.