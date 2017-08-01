Owasso Home Retailer Provides Comfort Through Weighted Blankets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso Home Retailer Provides Comfort Through Weighted Blankets

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Weighted blankets provide comfort for people with anxiety, autism, kids with behavioral disorders and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A Green Country company has shipped more than 4,000 of these blankets to people all over the world.

One of Jodi Bradford's blankets is 18 pounds. She owns Weight On Me in Owasso.

Each blanket supposed to be a little more than 10 percent of a person's body weight.

Bradford's been doing this for about five and a half years, she said.

"We just hit 4,000 blankets. We're on almost every continent, we are in dozens of counties," Bradford said.

And in every state, she said.

That's how she converted almost her entire house, everything that is not a bedroom, into a work space.

Jen and Christi, Jodi called them her hug makers, work the sewing machines.

In busiest times there may be as many as five sewing stations going.

Her daughter Brianna works on monogramming logos, and Jacob cuts material.

Each blanket is four layers of cotton.

The beads are weighed then spread evenly in the quilted pockets throughout the piece.

They began to be used as therapy for autism, now also for PTSD, or just for those who need a hug.

"That's the nice part about it — everyone loves a hug," Bradford said.

 Even nicer is producing hugs and sending them all over the world

Weight On Me can be contacted at www.facebook.com/WeightOnMe.

