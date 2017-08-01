Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Murder At Westminster Apartments

Tulsa Police have one suspect in custody in the city's latest murder and are looking for a second gunman. Cedric Warrior was taken into custody for murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Police said Warrior and another suspect opened fire on a Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial around 2 a.m. Tuesday, August 1.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was wounded in the neck and taken to a hospital. A passenger, 32, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tulsa Police.

After the driver was shot, police say he crashed the SUV through a bedroom wall of an apartment.

"An 8-year-old boy and his mother were asleep in the room and escaped serious injury when the SUV pushed their bed aside as it came into the apartment," Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker said in a news release.

Walker said evidence leads them to believe there were two shooters with two guns. They arrested Warrior at the QuikTrip at 61st and South Lewis.

"We are still attempting to identify the second suspect," Walker said.

The homicide victim has not been identified. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.