Sand Springs Police Investigating Several Incidents Of Credit Card Fraud

Bogus card charges are popping up on people's bank accounts in Sand Springs. Police are looking into the common factors between the incidents.

One victim said she won’t use her card until the person responsible is caught.

Tracy Barrett knew something was up this weekend when her husband’s debit card wouldn't work while getting gas.

"I looked online and we had two transactions - one for $105 something and then one for $156 something in Broken Arrow at the Broken Arrow Super Walmart," she said.

Barrett has never been to the Broken Arrow Super Walmart.

Barrett said she and her husband eat out quite a bit and shop mostly in Sand Springs.

"You know, we're just trying to go through our head, ‘Where have we been,’" she said.

Barrett said she believes someone in Sand Springs is stealing card information, and she's not the only one.

“There were several people I ran into yesterday that were talking about it saying their cards got hit,” she said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to, they have their cards in-hand and they’re chipped even.”

Sand Springs Police said they know of at least three incidents from the same day.

"If you believe that your information has been stolen and used fraudulently, then we want to know about it," Captain Todd Enzbrenner said.

He said there are typically three ways people get their information stolen:

Online hacking.

Business or restaurant employee.

Or a skimming device at a gas pump or ATM.

"If something doesn't look right, it's probably not right," Enzbrenner said.

Barrett said she's not taking any chances and won't be using her cards until whoever did it is caught.

Barrett's bank already refunded her the nearly $300, but she said others may not be so lucky.