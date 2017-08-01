New Sand Springs Festival To Unveil Revitalized City Park

A new festival in Sand Springs will open a re-imagined city park.

And it's the capstone of a $6.2 million makeover in time for the first "river fest."

The new name for the park went up on on the sign today, recognizing a big donation and big improvements.

What was River City Park is barely recognizable with so many changes, even though they're spread over 100 acres.

"We are basically gutting it and revising it, bringing it up to date," said Jeff Edwards of Sand Springs Park.

The city is taking a major step forward on a master plan, with a stage facing a two-acre lawn, new signs, artwork, and a new playground.

"This is the largest playground in the park and we'll have little pods throughout this 3 acre plot with covered acres, rentable space for birthday parties and wedding receptions, that sort of thing," Edwards said.

It's replacing old slides and older buildings that were obsolete.

The park has more parking, new bathrooms, more trees and new ballfields.

"Much of this park hasn't seen renovation or expansion in about 30 years," Edwards said.

The transformation comes with a new name — Case Community Park — and the public will see the improvements Sept. 9 at the first-ever Riverfest.

"It's just a huge kickoff presenting the park to the people of Sand Springs," said Cathy Burdge, Sand Springs Parks Board.

The event features a car show, hot air balloons and music.

"It's great to have a place that's safe, family oriented, with a lots of activities for you and your family, that's free," said I.J. Ganem, entertainer.

But the real star of the day is a park with so many improvements, it's practically new.

"It's causing Case Community Park to become the focal point of Sand Springs," Burdge said.

More information about Riverfest is on the News on 6 App - with a music video from featured entertainer Morgan Ganem.