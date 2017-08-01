Tulsa Launches 'Tools For Schools' Supply Drive

For the next 10 days, the city of Tulsa is asking you to donate school supplies to our teachers as part of the new Tools for Schools program.



There are many school supply drives out there, but this one focuses on helping teachers avoid dipping into their own pockets to provide for the classroom.

Mayor G.T. Bynum introduced the new Tools for Schools program Tuesday, August 1, 2017. He says Tulsa teachers are already some of the lowest-paid in the country, and says they shouldn't have to spend their own money making sure their classroom is fully stocked.

The mayor says the things these teachers need are basic - but they're necessities. He says simple things like pencils, crayons, and dry erase markers are what teachers need to keep their classrooms up and running.

Tulsa teacher of the year Elizabeth Steinocher says support from the city means the world to her and all Tulsa Public School teachers.

"I can't tell you how much it means to all of us to have the entire city standing behind us and supporting us in our calling to serve children," said Elizabeth Steinocher, Teacher of the Year.



If you'd like to help you can drop school supplies by any fire station in Tulsa.