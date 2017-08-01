BA Residents, Tulsa Utility Customers Have Chance To Enroll For Ambulance Service

Tulsa Utility customers and Broken Arrow residents have the options to enroll in ambulance services.

EMSAcare is available to Tulsa Utility customers, and the LifeRide Program is open to Broken Arrow residents.

Both cost $5.45 a month, and in turn covers the costs of an emergency ambulance responses for anyone who lives in your household.

The deadline for both programs is August 31st.

If you’d like to sign up for EMSAcare, you can contact the Customer Care Center at 918-596-9511 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also find more information the City website, or at EMSA Online.

For more information on LifeRide, you can visit their website or call 918-259-6595 or email liferide@brokenarrowok.gov.