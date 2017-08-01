Retired Tulsa Officer Dave Shelby Goes To Work For Creek County Sheriff's Office

The Creek County Sheriff's Office hired former Tulsa Police Officer Dave Shelby - who is the husband of former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby.

Dave Shelby retired from TPD. The Sheriff says Betty Shelby is not coming to work there.

A jury found Betty Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher. After being reassigned to desk duty, she announced her retirement effective this month.

News On 6 interviewed Dave Shelby when he was awarded the Medal of Valor.

6/13/2014 Related Story: Tulsa Police Department Awards Two Officers Medals Of Valor