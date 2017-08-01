Retired Tulsa Officer Dave Shelby Goes To Work For Creek County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Retired Tulsa Officer Dave Shelby Goes To Work For Creek County Sheriff's Office

Posted: Updated:
Dave Shelby Dave Shelby
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The Creek County Sheriff's Office hired former Tulsa Police Officer Dave Shelby - who is the husband of former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby.

Dave Shelby retired from TPD.  The Sheriff says Betty Shelby is not coming to work there.

 A jury found Betty Shelby not guilty of  manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher. After being reassigned to desk duty, she announced her retirement effective this month.

News On 6 interviewed Dave Shelby when he was awarded the Medal of Valor.

6/13/2014 Related Story: Tulsa Police Department Awards Two Officers Medals Of Valor

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.