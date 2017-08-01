Tulsa Man Charged For Punching Child Earlier This Year

Prosecutors have charged a Tulsa man who is accused of punching a child in the face as the boy walked home from school in January.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Murphy, who is facing a charge of child abuse by injury.

A parent told News On 6 in January that she witnessed the man hit the child as they were walking home after school from Owen Elementary.