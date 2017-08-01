Tulsa Community Walks To Honor Chantel Mack, North Tulsa Violence Victims

Family and friends of Chantel Mack led a walk tonight to honor her memory.

She is the mother of two who got caught in the crossfire during a shootout at Crawford Park last month.

The walk was set up in honor of Mack, but organizers expanded it to remember all victims of violence in North Tulsa.

Nearly a month since 20-year-old Mack was killed by gunfire, her family still has no answers.

"My heart just completely broke. Don't have any words for that," said Kentavya Mack, her sister.

Kentavya is Chantel's older sister by just 11 months.

They were the closest in age and friendship.

"That was my girl. That was my girl," Kentavya said.

Chantel was killed during a community softball game on July 9.

Tulsa police say there were at least six, possibly as many as a dozen shooters.

Chantel was not the intended target — just an innocent bystander.

The shooters took her away from her two young sons — a 2-year-old and a 9-week-old.

"Her kids. Her kids, she loved her kids. She loved them dearly. She did anything in the world. She made it happen for them by any means," Kentavya said.

Homicide detectives say few witnesses have been willing to talk to them, leaving the Mack family in the dark about who did this.

That's why they're walking to remember, and to make a plea.

"Come forward. Our family just really needs justice. Her kids — they took their loving mother away from us. A loving mother," Kentavya said.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).