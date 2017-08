A Creek County bridge has been reopened nearly a year after it was closed due to safety concerns.

Community leaders cut the ribbon on the Pelican Point Bridge on Keystone Lake in Mannford Wednesday.

The old bridge had become so rusted and deteriorated, it was too dangerous for drivers, so commissioners closed it last September to build the new one.

Creek County dipped into an emergency fund to pay for $500,000 project.

The new bridge is several feet higher than the old one, which will help keep it from flooding.