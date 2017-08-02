Cool Temps To Stick Around Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cool Temps To Stick Around Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

How about Tuesday?  The clouds and morning showers kept the highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region.   A few showers may occur Wednesday across extreme eastern or southeastern Oklahoma but the chance for the metro appears rather low.  

A stronger surface front will move across the area Thursday afternoon or evening with a chance for storms followed by another noticeable reduction in temperatures once again.   The upper air pattern will remain active with another wave nearing the region sometime Saturday afternoon or evening and lasting into part of Sunday before another front surges southward Sunday afternoon or evening.   Most long-range data continue to support below seasonal temperatures for the next seven to 10 days.   Remarkable for early August.  

Wednesday morning we are tracking some very light showers across southern Oklahoma.  A few of these may persist throughout the day as this wave exits the state.   The chance in the metro is very low, around 10% or less.   Some patchy fog is also likely in some locations this morning where local cloud cover begins to thin a bit. 

Temperatures today and tomorrow will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s along with partly to mostly sunny conditions and a return of south winds.   Heat index values will be a few degrees above the local highs but are not expected to be significant.   As the Thursday front moves southward additional mild air will arrive Friday and last into the weekend.  The temps Saturday and Sunday may end up cooler than we’re currently advertising (lower to mid-80s) depending upon how the precipitation unfolds across the area.  GFS and EURO are far apart at this point regarding specifics.   We’ll use a handy blend of both models from Saturday into early next week until confidence improves on the pattern and solutions.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

