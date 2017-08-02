Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Retires - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Retires

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is retiring, making her the second on the five-member court to step down in recent months.

Judge Arlene Johnson's resignation from the state's highest criminal court was effective Tuesday.

The 76-year-old justice has served on the court since she was appointed to the post by Democratic Governor Brad Henry in 2005. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma for 21 years and as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor. In total she has spent more than 45 years in the legal profession.

Judge Clancy Smith stepped down in June 2017.

6/1/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Retires

Applicants for both positions are pending with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which will submit a list of finalists to Governor Mary Fallin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.