Another judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is retiring, making her the second on the five-member court to step down in recent months.

Judge Arlene Johnson's resignation from the state's highest criminal court was effective Tuesday.

The 76-year-old justice has served on the court since she was appointed to the post by Democratic Governor Brad Henry in 2005. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma for 21 years and as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor. In total she has spent more than 45 years in the legal profession.

Judge Clancy Smith stepped down in June 2017.

6/1/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Retires

Applicants for both positions are pending with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which will submit a list of finalists to Governor Mary Fallin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.