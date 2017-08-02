Bullet Fired At Tulsa Home Misses Person Sitting On Couch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bullet Fired At Tulsa Home Misses Person Sitting On Couch

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a resident sitting on a living room couch was not injured when someone fired shots at a Tulsa home early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 3300 block of East Xyler just after midnight when a resident said one gunshot went through his front door with the bullet lodging in the wall above a couch.

Several other people in another part of the home were asleep and were not injured.

Police say a caller reported someone across the street from the home had fired the shots.  When they tried to make contact at that home, officers said no one answered the door.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.