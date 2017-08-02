Bullet Fired At Tulsa Home Misses Person Sitting On Couch

Police say a resident sitting on a living room couch was not injured when someone fired shots at a Tulsa home early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 3300 block of East Xyler just after midnight when a resident said one gunshot went through his front door with the bullet lodging in the wall above a couch.

Several other people in another part of the home were asleep and were not injured.

Police say a caller reported someone across the street from the home had fired the shots. When they tried to make contact at that home, officers said no one answered the door.