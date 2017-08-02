Traffic Impacted By Tulsa Water Main Break - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Traffic Impacted By Tulsa Water Main Break

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several lanes of 41st Street just west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa are closed because of a water line break early Wednesday.

The City of Tulsa says the break in a 12-inch line happened just before 1:30 a.m. and it has left at least five nearby businesses without water.

Two eastbound lanes of 41st Street are closed so workers can make repairs.  

Tulsa is estimating the break could be fixed by mid afternoon.

