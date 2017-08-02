Man Arrested After Tulsa Kidnapping Attempt, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested After Tulsa Kidnapping Attempt, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 66-year-old man is in the Tulsa County jail on several complaints including kidnapping and resisting arrest after police say he held his ex-girlfriend in a car and threatened to kill her daughter Tuesday evening.

Tommy Stout denied that anything happened and says they are still in love with each other.

Police say Stout's ex-girlfriend and her adult daughter met him at Pine and Yale to give him his stuff back.

Instead, police say he forced the daughter out of her car, held her mother against her will and told her to drive him to west Tulsa.

If not, he said was going to kill her daughter and her ex-husband.

News On 6 talked with Stout as he sat in the back of a police car and said officers are not clear on what happened.

"They had a crime, they thought, but it was a love story.  They were confused. They've done that before," said Tommy Stout.

8/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Holds Ex's Mother Hostage After Break Up, Police Say

After trying to de-escalate verbally, police say they had to use two types of non-lethal force to get him out of the car.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.