Man Arrested After Tulsa Kidnapping Attempt, Police Say

A 66-year-old man is in the Tulsa County jail on several complaints including kidnapping and resisting arrest after police say he held his ex-girlfriend in a car and threatened to kill her daughter Tuesday evening.

Tommy Stout denied that anything happened and says they are still in love with each other.

Police say Stout's ex-girlfriend and her adult daughter met him at Pine and Yale to give him his stuff back.

Instead, police say he forced the daughter out of her car, held her mother against her will and told her to drive him to west Tulsa.

If not, he said was going to kill her daughter and her ex-husband.

News On 6 talked with Stout as he sat in the back of a police car and said officers are not clear on what happened.

"They had a crime, they thought, but it was a love story. They were confused. They've done that before," said Tommy Stout.

After trying to de-escalate verbally, police say they had to use two types of non-lethal force to get him out of the car.