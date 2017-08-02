Police: Tulsa Man Arrested For Stabbing Girlfriend

Police had to use a beanbag round to arrest a man they say stabbed his girlfriend during a fight outside a Tulsa home Wednesday morning.

Officers got a call just before 7 a.m. to a home in the 13200 block of East 17th Court.

Police say a 32-year-old woman told officers she had been stabbed several times by her boyfriend.

Police say the woman stable and walking when EMSA took her to the hospital. Officers say the stab wounds appeared to be the shoulder area.

The man was also taken to the hospital to be checked out for some minor injuries as well. Police say he will then be booked into the Tulsa County jail. They have not released his identity yet.