Qatar Airlines Drops Plans To Buy Into American Airlines - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Qatar Airlines Drops Plans To Buy Into American Airlines

Posted: Updated:

Several news agencies are reporting that Qatar Airways has dropped plans to buy into American Airlines.  In June, the state-owned airlines submitted a filing under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which is subject to review by the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar and blocked direct flights with the country. Qatar Airways, one of the region's largest, also stopped its flights to the four Arab countries in response to the UAE's Etihad, Emirates, FlyDubai, EgyptAir and Bahrain's Gulf Air suspending flights to Qatar.

The company announced on Wednesday that they were changing their minds after AA reported last week a 15.5 percent drop in second-quarter profit on higher fuel and labor costs. 

6/22/2017 Related Story: Qatar Airways Seeks 10 Percent Stake In American Airlines

When the plans were announced earlier this summer, American Airlines CAEO Doug Parker told employees in a letter that he was not "particularly excited" about the purchase but could not control who bought their stock.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.