Tulsa Man Charged In Rape Of 16-Year-Old

A 26-year-old Tulsa was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, online court records show.

Phillip Tash was arrested Wednesday, July 26, at his apartment on South Jackson Ave., where the incident occurred, according to the arrest and booking report.

In the report, officers said the victim had gone to Tash's apartment to visit him and his brother. The victim stayed the night at the apartment and slept in a spare bedroom, officers said.

The victim told police that Tash had "gotten drunk" throughout the night and she woke up sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to Tash touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her.

The victim was able to call a relative for help and was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Police said Tash was picked up by an officer on July 26 and he initially confessed to the assault, but later changed his story and said the sexual contact was consensual. He said he was intoxicated and blacked out and didn't remember assaulting the victim.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for Aug. 30.