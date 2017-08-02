Widow Of Craig County Deputy Charged With Negligent Homicide

The Cherokee County district attorney filed a negligent homicide charge against the widow of Craig County Deputy Sean Cookson. Cookson, 23, died of injuries he received in a crash February 22, 2017.

His wife, Cassandra "Cas" Cookson, was behind the wheel of their Chevy Silverado pickup when it wrecked. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was foggy, and the truck rear-ended a car that was stopped to make a left then collided head-on with an SUV.

5/15/2017 Related story: Community Honors OK Law Enforcement Members Killed

Court records state Cas Cookson was speeding over 90 mph in the heavy fog when the crash took place on Highway 82 at Gideon Road, about six miles north of Tahlequah.

Cherokee County District Attorney Brian J. Kuester said she operated a motor vehicle in reckless disregard of the safety of others.

The charge against Cas Cookson, a Tahlequah resident and a law enforcement officer, is a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of $100 to $1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year.