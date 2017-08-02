Owasso Firefighter Charged With Lewd Molestation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Owasso Firefighter Charged With Lewd Molestation

Posted: Updated:
Casey Roe Casey Roe
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member. 

Casey Benjamin Roe, who's an Owasso firefighter, pled not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show. 

7/31/2017 Related Story: Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member

As of July 31, Roe's employment status was still 'active,' according to the Owasso City Manager Chris Garrett. 

Roe was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his home in Owasso following Friday's incident at a birthday party in the 9100 block of North Osage Drive, an affidavit shows. 

Police said Roe had been drinking alcohol at the party and attended with his girlfriend and their infant child.

Roe was released on bond on Sunday. 

He’s due back in court on Aug 25. 

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Tulsa Man Holds Ex Hostage After Break Up, Police Say

    Tulsa Man Holds Ex Hostage After Break Up, Police Say

    A domestic dispute turned into a hostage situation near Pine and Yale Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A domestic dispute turned into a hostage situation near Pine and Yale Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Owasso Firefighter Charged With Lewd Molestation

    Owasso Firefighter Charged With Lewd Molestation

    Casey RoeCasey Roe
    A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member.  Casey Benjamin Roe, who's an Owasso firefighter, pled not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show.  7/31/2017 Related Story: Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member As of July 31, Roe's employment status was still 'active,' according to the Owasso City Manage...More >>
    A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member.  Casey Benjamin Roe, who's an Owasso firefighter, pled not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show.  7/31/2017 Related Story: Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member As of July 31, Roe's employment status was still 'active,' according to the Owasso City Manage...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.