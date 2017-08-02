Owasso Firefighter Charged With Lewd Molestation

A 33-year-old Owasso man was charged Tuesday with lewd molestation in Osage County after he was accused July 28 of molesting a 13-year-old family member.

Casey Benjamin Roe, who's an Owasso firefighter, pled not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show.

As of July 31, Roe's employment status was still 'active,' according to the Owasso City Manager Chris Garrett.

Roe was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his home in Owasso following Friday's incident at a birthday party in the 9100 block of North Osage Drive, an affidavit shows.

Police said Roe had been drinking alcohol at the party and attended with his girlfriend and their infant child.

Roe was released on bond on Sunday.

He’s due back in court on Aug 25.