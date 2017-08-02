Road Back Open After Collision Blocks I-44 Westbound Lanes In Tulsa

Multiple collisions blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at 33rd West Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The roadway was completely blocked and traffic was significantly backed up, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

A small car attempted to change lanes to get in front of a semi before the construction zone, troopers said.

TULSA COUNTY-I44WB AT 33RD W AVE, ROADWAY COMPLETELY BLOCKED DUE TO SEVERAL COLLISIONS. BJH — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 2, 2017

The car clipped the semi’s front, causing the car to hit the concrete abutment on the bridge.

The driver of the car will probably be cited, troopers said.

The road is back open, but the residual backup is still there.

OHP was clearing the scene around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The semi didn’t suffer much damage and will go on without any issues.