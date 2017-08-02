Tulsa Developer Has Big Plans For Historic Buildings - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Developer Has Big Plans For Historic Buildings

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa developer Stuart Price bought 13 buildings in downtown Tulsa from a philanthropist in California last year. He gave us the details of exactly what he hopes to do with the more than two million square feet of real estate.

Many of them are well-known buildings in downtown Tulsa - rich with history. Now, under new ownership by Price Family Properties, the focus is on bringing them back.

The Philcade is one of Price's favorites, but he says it's but unsure of its identity.

"It is a building that doesn't know what it wants to be when it grows up - if it wants to be retail residential or office but were getting there," said Stuart Price, developer.

And they are about to renovate Waite Phillips' 14th-floor penthouse.

There are big plans for the Petroleum Building next to the Mayo Hotel.

"We are going to three-bedroom, 3300-square foot apartments in the top two and the second floor and hopefully we wont miss the market," Price said.

And what about all those surface lots in Downtown Tulsa? Price has some ideas.

"How about this one? Anyone think of a Nordstroms destination location right by TCC?"

He said he has reached out to Rhee Drummond about a Pioneer Woman Tulsa outpost, but has had no response yet. He said he isn't necessarily holding his breath on that one.

(So - expect to see a lot of work being done on a number of these historic buildings throughout downtown.

"Hey, Tulsa continues to amaze, and I look forward to the future," said Tulsa developer Stuart Price. 

