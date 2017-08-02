Broken Arrow Police On Hunt For Man Who Stole Trailers From Stor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Police On Hunt For Man Who Stole Trailers From Storage Units

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for a man they say stole multiple travel trailers from two different storage facilities.

Police said they believe the man who stole from a storage facility is responsible for similar thefts across Tulsa County.

Mike Rodriguez said he'd been storing his RV at County Line Storage a little over a month.

"The storage owner called me and they let me know my RV had been stolen," Rodriguez said.

It happened late Sunday night, and it's all caught on camera.

"The guy had jumped the fence, disabled the gate. That was at like 11 p.m. At 11:45 p.m., they see my trailer leaving," he said. 

The owner of County Line Storage said the man even came back, stealing more trailers and working into the early hours of Monday morning.

"It had a lock where you're not supposed to be able to steal it, but that doesn't matter. It's there for the taking," Rodriguez said. 

Rodriguez said all-in-all, he's lost around $20,000.

"The trailer was insured. The trailer was loaded with camping gear, and you can't recover that stuff," he said. 

Broken Arrow Police said someone also hit up another storage facility a mile away from the other one earlier on Sunday.

"Definitely, investigating two in one day is uncommon for us," said Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch. 

And thanks to high-quality surveillance cameras, they're pretty sure it's the same guy.

Koch encourages business owners to invest in good cameras because that makes it easier for them to catch the thief.

"If you've ever seen one of those night vision cameras, it looks like it's daylight. Those help us identify people, those help us see license plates," Koch said. 

Koch said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Police said travel trailers are more easily identifiable because of things like size and paint schemes, so they're hopeful the owners will get them back.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.