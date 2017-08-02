Broken Arrow Police On Hunt For Man Who Stole Trailers From Storage Units

Police are searching for a man they say stole multiple travel trailers from two different storage facilities.

Police said they believe the man who stole from a storage facility is responsible for similar thefts across Tulsa County.

Mike Rodriguez said he'd been storing his RV at County Line Storage a little over a month.

"The storage owner called me and they let me know my RV had been stolen," Rodriguez said.

It happened late Sunday night, and it's all caught on camera.

"The guy had jumped the fence, disabled the gate. That was at like 11 p.m. At 11:45 p.m., they see my trailer leaving," he said.

The owner of County Line Storage said the man even came back, stealing more trailers and working into the early hours of Monday morning.

"It had a lock where you're not supposed to be able to steal it, but that doesn't matter. It's there for the taking," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said all-in-all, he's lost around $20,000.

"The trailer was insured. The trailer was loaded with camping gear, and you can't recover that stuff," he said.

Broken Arrow Police said someone also hit up another storage facility a mile away from the other one earlier on Sunday.

"Definitely, investigating two in one day is uncommon for us," said Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch.

And thanks to high-quality surveillance cameras, they're pretty sure it's the same guy.

Koch encourages business owners to invest in good cameras because that makes it easier for them to catch the thief.

"If you've ever seen one of those night vision cameras, it looks like it's daylight. Those help us identify people, those help us see license plates," Koch said.

Koch said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Police said travel trailers are more easily identifiable because of things like size and paint schemes, so they're hopeful the owners will get them back.