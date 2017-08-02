Rogers County Adult Day Care Center Finds New, Improved Home

After two years of raising money and applying for grants, the Rogers County Adult Day Care Center has found a new home.

The new day care center is more than thrice the size of the old one, meaning better care for more patients.

Matthew is one of more than 30 clients at the Rogers County Adult Day Care.

The facility serves the entire county — busing clients in early in the morning and taking them home in the afternoon.

It gives their families a break during the day.

"They can continue their life, they want their families at home. They can go to work, we have a fun day, and then they go home," said Wanda Inman, director of the center.

Two years ago, the day care was asked to leave its building along Highway 88, Inman said.

It took a lot of fundraisers and applying for grants, but the day care finally found a new home just down the street.

This one is 9,000 square feet.

It has a huge kitchen and bathrooms that double as tornado shelters.

It has an activity room where the clients can watch television and resting rooms for those who prefer peace and quiet.

"There are some where the noise really bothers them. So now, we can go to a different area, and just meet their needs," Inman said.

The facility is so much bigger the day care is now licensed to take in 25 more clients.

And it gets better. The day care wants to build walking trails in the grassy one-acre lot backyard.

"It's just really a blessing that we can serve so many people in different ways," Inman said.

The day care has more remodeling to do.