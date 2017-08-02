Rogers County Adult Day Care Center Finds New, Improved Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Adult Day Care Center Finds New, Improved Home

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rogers County Adult Day Care Center Finds New, Improved Home Rogers County Adult Day Care Center Finds New, Improved Home
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

After two years of raising money and applying for grants, the Rogers County Adult Day Care Center has found a new home.

The new day care center is more than thrice the size of the old one, meaning better care for more patients.

Matthew is one of more than 30 clients at the Rogers County Adult Day Care.

The facility serves the entire county — busing clients in early in the morning and taking them home in the afternoon.

It gives their families a break during the day.

"They can continue their life, they want their families at home. They can go to work, we have a fun day, and then they go home," said Wanda Inman, director of the center.

Two years ago, the day care was asked to leave its building along Highway 88, Inman said.

It took a lot of fundraisers and applying for grants, but the day care finally found a new home just down the street.

This one is 9,000 square feet.

It has a huge kitchen and bathrooms that double as tornado shelters.

It has an activity room where the clients can watch television and resting rooms for those who prefer peace and quiet.

"There are some where the noise really bothers them. So now, we can go to a different area, and just meet their needs," Inman said.

The facility is so much bigger the day care is now licensed to take in 25 more clients.

 And it gets better. The day care wants to build walking trails in the grassy one-acre lot backyard.

"It's just really a blessing that we can serve so many people in different ways," Inman said.

The day care has more remodeling to do.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.