Man Facing Charges After Bristow Drive-By Shooting In July

Prosecutors charged a man who's accused of firing shots at Bristow police following a drive-by shooting last month.

Investigators say Shawn Sextion shot at a Creek County Home in July.

When police caught up with him in Bristow, officers say he started shooting at them.

Police fired back and hit Sexton, but say he was wearing body armor.

Sexton was charged with five counts of shooting with intent to kill.