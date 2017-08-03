Ozone Alert Day Issued For Tulsa

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 is an Ozone Alert Day for the Tulsa metropolitan area.

The DEQ says monitors have detected air quality that may be harmful to groups who are sensitive to the effects of ozone.

The department says people with lung or heart disease should be aware that ground-level ozone pollution may cause them to experience adverse health effects.

During an Ozone Alert Day, the DEQ suggests drivers:

Leave your car at home. Carpool, bike, walk or ride the bus.

Postpone errands - do them another day.

Postpone refueling vehicles. Wait until evening or not at all on Ozone Alert Days.

Avoid using gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.

If you must drive, limit unnecessary trips, combine errands and drive during off-peak hours.

Stay in at lunch - take your lunch to work and eat in.

Avoid long idle times. Park and walk in rather than using the drive through.

More information can be found at OzoneAlert.com.