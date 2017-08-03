Police: Thieves Use Crowbar To Steal Tulsa Man's Car

Police have arrested one and are looking for two more suspects who used a crowbar to steal a car at an east Tulsa apartment complex late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Windsong Apartments in the 3100 block of South Mingo about a robbery.

The victim told police two men and a woman walked up to him armed with a crowbar and sticks, demanding his car keys. After giving them his keys, the victim told police, the trio drove off in his car.

About an hour and a half later, police spotted the stolen car parked at the Meadow Apartments in the 3100 block of South Garnett.

Officers say three people in the car got out and ran off. They say a man was arrested a short time later and was treated for a police dog bite. The other two, a man and a woman were not located.