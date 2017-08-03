Two Horses Struck, Killed On Street In Berryhill

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two horses are dead after they were struck in Berryhill early Thursday.

Troopers say the 5:30 a.m. crash happened in the 2600 block of South 65th West Avenue.

The OHP say a pickup driver was northbound when he ran into two horses standing in the road just north of Berryhill High School.

The pickup driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

South 65th West Avenue is closed in both directions while crews clean up the crash scene.

No word yet on who owned the horses or how they got on the road.