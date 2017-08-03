Proposal Released For Former Tulsa Morton Hospital Site

The Tulsa Development Authority will get a better idea Thursday of what one group hopes to do with the former Morton Hospital site on East Pine in the Greenwood District.

Morton Reserve Properties, LLC, envisions three buildings consisting of apartments, parking, retail and office space.

The R.R. Moton Legacy Complex would be housed in the original Morton Health/Hospital Building and include a museum documenting Black Wall Street, The Race Riots and Revitalizing for the future.

The Developers envision four stories of Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments from 550 to 1200 square feet along with a parking.

The proposed retail and office space would be 3 floors of mixed use.

The total project would be around is estimated at around $24 million.

Morton Reserve Properties, LLC will be presenting to the TDA at the monthly meeting Thursday morning.