Broken Arrow Public Swimming Pools Set To Close For The Summer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Public Swimming Pools Set To Close For The Summer

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow residents have only a handful of days to enjoy the city's public swimming pools.

The last day to swim at the Country Aire Pool at 100 North Fir Avenue is Sunday, August 6th.   The Family Aquatic Center at 1400 South Main Street and Nienhuis Aquatic Facility at 3201 North 9th Street will stay open until Saturday, August 12th.

The city says its splash pads at six different locations around town will be open until Labor Day, September 4th.

Broken Arrow splash pads

Those splash pads are free and open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.