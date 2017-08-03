Broken Arrow Public Swimming Pools Set To Close For The Summer

Broken Arrow residents have only a handful of days to enjoy the city's public swimming pools.

The last day to swim at the Country Aire Pool at 100 North Fir Avenue is Sunday, August 6th. The Family Aquatic Center at 1400 South Main Street and Nienhuis Aquatic Facility at 3201 North 9th Street will stay open until Saturday, August 12th.

The city says its splash pads at six different locations around town will be open until Labor Day, September 4th.

Broken Arrow splash pads

Those splash pads are free and open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.