ODOT Installing Special Concrete Barrier In Downtown Wagoner

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be installing a special concrete and fence barrier along Wagoner's Main Street Thursday.

Wagoner's mayor tells News On 6, the structure will consist of a four-foot high concrete barrier topped with 6-feet of fencing.

The move by ODOT will allow the city to reopen Main Street until the buildings damaged in a massive fire Sunday, July 30th, 2017 to be assessed by structural engineers.

