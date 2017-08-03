Tulsa Police Seek Man In Connection To Stolen Credit Card - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Seek Man In Connection To Stolen Credit Card

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify a person of interest in a fraud case. They released photos of a man they say used a stolen credit card number to make a purchase.

Photos show a man making a purchase and signing for it using his left hand.

If you can identify him, call Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at 918-596-9209 or email her at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The case reference number is 2017044402.

