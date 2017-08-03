Police Look For Man After Gold Chains Stolen From Tulsa Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Look For Man After Gold Chains Stolen From Tulsa Store

Posted: Updated:
Police are looking for this man in connection to a jewelry store theft. Police are looking for this man in connection to a jewelry store theft.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a person of interest in a jewelry theft on July 8, 2017. Police said a man in his 30s stole over $4,000 worth of gold chains from a business then took off in a black truck.

The business is located in the 6000 block of South Peoria Avenue. Officers say the man walked into the store around 2:30 p.m. and took the chains from a display case. He was wearing a black shirt with Michael Jordan logo and bright green shoes.

Another person was with the man when the jewelry was stolen, but police did not release a photo of that person.

If you recognize the man from the surveillance photo, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Cash rewards up to $1,500 are offered, and you can remain anonymous.

You can also send tips to www.P3Tips.com/918.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.