Police Look For Man After Gold Chains Stolen From Tulsa Store

Police are looking for this man in connection to a jewelry store theft.

Tulsa Police are looking for a person of interest in a jewelry theft on July 8, 2017. Police said a man in his 30s stole over $4,000 worth of gold chains from a business then took off in a black truck.

The business is located in the 6000 block of South Peoria Avenue. Officers say the man walked into the store around 2:30 p.m. and took the chains from a display case. He was wearing a black shirt with Michael Jordan logo and bright green shoes.

Another person was with the man when the jewelry was stolen, but police did not release a photo of that person.

If you recognize the man from the surveillance photo, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Cash rewards up to $1,500 are offered, and you can remain anonymous.

You can also send tips to www.P3Tips.com/918.