Tulsa Business Briefly Evacuated Due To Fire

Tulsa firefighters quickly put out a fire at Containment Solutions in north Tulsa after receiving a call that some plastic at the business was on fire, TFD officials said.

Stan May, Tulsa Fire Captain, said the building, located at 9900 E. 56th St. North, was temporarily evacuated because the fire was close to it, but was quickly contained outside the building.

About a 20-by-20-foot area was affected, May said.

Thick black smoke could be seen in the air near the building, but May said the smoke was black because it was plastic that burned.

Those evacuated were able to go back inside after about 10 minutes, once TFD got the fire controlled, he said.

The cause is still being investigated.