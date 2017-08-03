Tulsa Westlake Ace Hardware Donates Fans To People In Need Amid Heat Wave

Temperatures are a bit cooler outside, so The Salvation Army says it's the perfect time to get ready for the next blistering heat wave.

Westlake Ace Hardware is helping with a truck load of fans that will be distributed to people in need.

It's fan donation day at Westlake Ace Hardware.

Earlier in the summer Westlake hosted a fan drive, and Tulsa-area customers donated enough to buy 75 $20 box fans. Westlake in turn donated another 50.

"Well, for five years, Westlake Ace Hardware has partnered with Salvation Army during Home Energy Aid month, July," said Captain Ken Chapman.

The fans go to eligible clients, particularly elderly, and families with young children and people with medical issues, to provide relief during the heat.

"Literally it can mean the difference between life and death for many of them. So the people who have contributed to this have actually helped save lives," Chapman said.

That's a pretty significant return on a $20 box fan.

They also provide assistance with utility bills for qualified people who can't afford to pay.

But today is all about box fans as the last pallet gets squeezed aboard.