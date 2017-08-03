Sperry Firefighters Put Out Fire Near Cemetery

Sperry volunteer firefighters responded to a fire near the cemetery Thursday afternoon. Osage SkyNews 6 HD was up over the area and shot video of firefighters getting the grass fire under control.

The fire was near the Sperry Cemetery on the northwest side of 103rd Street North and the Osage/Tulsa County Line road.

Fortunately, winds were light and the fire did not spread very far. Crews with grass rigs had it under control around 3:30 p.m.