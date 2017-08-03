Charges Filed In Creek County Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Charges Filed In Creek County Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Chance Tyler Hood and Kristina Jean Koehn Chance Tyler Hood and Kristina Jean Koehn
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Charges have been filed against a Hominy woman and her boyfriend for allegedly sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

Chance Tyler Hood was charged with lewd molestation, facilitating sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $250,000, court records show.

An affidavit states he had photos believed to be of the 4-year-old victim, and officers recovered text messages indicating he had performed sexual acts with the child and requested to be allowed do so again.

When his home was searched, police said Hood had a box containing "several pairs of small girl's panties, different small bras and small tops. 

Kristina Koehn was charged with allowing child sexual abuse and manufacturing child pornography. Charges state she "willfully and intentionally" allowed the child to be sexually abused by Hood.

Sapulpa Police also say she took photos of the child's uncovered genitals and sent them to Hood. Her bond is set at $200,000. 

Police said both Hood and Koehn admitted the sexual abuse had taken place and that photos of the child were taken and exchanged. The alleged molestation took place in Osage and Creek counties, investigators say.

Both are scheduled to return to Creek County court on August 8. 

