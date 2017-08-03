Witnesses Needed After Tulsa Cyclist Seriously Hurt

Family and friends of a cyclist are searching for answers after he was was seriously hurt on his morning ride. Blood stained pavement and a mangled bike are evidence of a tragic accident in Sapulpa early Saturday, July 29.

Neil Erickson was the victim of that crash. He was one of about 150 cyclists out that morning riding alongside a good buddy of his, Ed Miller.

"Everything was normal; everything was fine; it was a beautiful Saturday morning," Ed Miller said.

Around 8 a.m., Miller says Erickson peeled off - he had to get home to help take care of his disabled son.

"He left the group, and we went on for the rest of our ride," Miller said.

Around 10 a.m., Miller's phone started going off with messages about Neil being in some kind of an accident

"I had just seen him that morning and ridden with him," he said.

Miller says that neighbors found Erickson lying badly injured in the road at West 111 Street South and 33rd West Avenue. One driver even blocking part of the road to protect the injured cyclist until first responders could get to the scene.

"I had driven over there after the accident to see what I could learn, the neighbor came out from the house and said said he saw Neil laying in the road," Miller said.

"They were there trying to help him, Neil was trying to get up, he explained to me and they were trying to tell him to stay down and wait for the techs to get here."

Erickson has been in intensive care since then with a head injury, 14 broken bones and other fractures. He's awake, but Miller says he doesn't remember the accident at all.

"What we hope happens is someone steps forward with information to tell us what happened," said friend and fellow cyclist Ed Miller.

"You don't expect to take a ride and not come home."

Friends of Erickson set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay medical bills and support their special needs son while the couple is in the hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is not commenting on whether or not Erickson was the victim of a hit and run. They said they met with Erickson's wife as well as first responders but still need any witnesses to come forward.

Call The Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 918-627-0440 if you can help.