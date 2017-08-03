OCC Investigates After Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Oklahoma

Several earthquakes rattled Oklahoma in the past 24 hours.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is looking into the cause right now.

The US Geological Survey said we've had 11 earthquakes in the state with a magnitude 3.0 or higher since Tuesday.

The largest, a 4-point-2 happened last night just before 10 near Edmond.

The fire department there released this video showing buildings shaking and the power going out.

And a viewer sent us this picture of some minor damage to her Edmond home... where family photos and mirrors were knocked to the ground.

Thursday, we've had a 3.5 and a 3.3 both near Edmond.

There was also a 3.2 magnitude quake near Stroud.

The Corporation Commission said focusing on the area of the Arbuckle disposal wells because it has the potential risk for induced seismic activity.

The commission has identified eight disposal wells within a 10-mile radius of the quakes.

"We've gone out 10 miles because there are no Arbuckle Disposal Wells directly in the area of earthquake activity," said Matt Skinner with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

All the earthquake activity has occurred on a known, stressed fault, but there are no disposal wells right there.

For now there have been no changes to the restrictions the OCC had already placed on the arbuckle disposal wells in the Edmond area.