OCC Investigates After Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OCC Investigates After Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

Several earthquakes rattled Oklahoma in the past 24 hours.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is looking into the cause right now.

The US Geological Survey said we've had 11 earthquakes in the state with a magnitude 3.0 or higher since Tuesday.

The largest, a 4-point-2 happened last night just before 10 near Edmond.

8/3/2017 Related Story: 3.2M Temblor In Lincoln County Continues Shaky 24 Hours In Central OK

The fire department there released this video showing buildings shaking and the power going out.

And a viewer sent us this picture of some minor damage to her Edmond home... where family photos and mirrors were knocked to the ground.

Thursday, we've had a 3.5 and a 3.3 both near Edmond.

There was also a 3.2 magnitude quake near Stroud.

The Corporation Commission said focusing on the area of the Arbuckle disposal wells because it has the potential risk for induced seismic activity.

The commission has identified eight disposal wells within a 10-mile radius of the quakes.

"We've gone out 10 miles because there are no Arbuckle Disposal Wells directly in the area of earthquake activity," said Matt Skinner with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. 

All the earthquake activity has occurred on a known, stressed fault, but there are no disposal wells right there. 

For now there have been no changes to the restrictions the OCC had already placed on the arbuckle disposal wells in the Edmond area.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.