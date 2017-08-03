Person Of Interest Sought in 2010 Unsolved Tulsa Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Person Of Interest Sought in 2010 Unsolved Tulsa Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The family of a man murdered in 2010 is frustrated tonight because they the killer is walking around free while they suffer every day.

Police say they know who pulled the trigger.

Kenny Maywald  was still recovering from an accidental explosion that took both his hands, when something as stupid as a dirty look and some road rage took his life.

"I think about it everyday. I think about it even more when I see my grandson and see his has Kenny's dimples," said Lena Tate Maywald's ex-wife.

Maywald and Tate raised four children together and now have four grandbabies he's never seen.

He missed all the kids' high school graduations and his daughter's wedding.

"We all miss him. Yeah, he had his problems, but, he was a good man with a great heart and he loved the Lord," Tate said.

Maywald was in a car with others when someone threw a cup at their window because they thought the men gave them a mean look.

Words were exchanged and shortly after, someone shot up the car when it was empty. Police say Maywald went looking for those people, even told someone he'd found them, then was gunned down.

"How do you shoot a disabled man in cold blood, somebody who couldn't even defend himself?" Tate said.

Police arrested a man but the District Attorney dropped the charges because a witness refused to cooperate.

The same suspect was later charged in a Bristow homicide but those were also dropped.

Detectives say it happens too often.

"We know who's pulling the trigger, yet we don't have a witness to stand up and say, yeah, they did it," Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said.

Tate has run into the suspect a few times and says his Facebook page is full of pictures of him with his kids, but her kids and the rest of Kenny's family are devastated.

"Please come forward. Please give our family some rest. Please take this burden away from us," Tate said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 918-596-COPS.

