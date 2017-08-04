Amber Alert Canceled For 4-Year-Old Tulsa Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Amber Alert Canceled For 4-Year-Old Tulsa Boy

David Ewell [Tulsa Police] David Ewell [Tulsa Police]
Daycare where boy was taken Daycare where boy was taken
Dasia Ewell [Tulsa Police] Dasia Ewell [Tulsa Police]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police canceled an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy early Friday.  They say David Ewell has been located and is safe.

Police issued the alert Thursday evening for David Ewell after he was taken from a daycare center in the 3000 block of East Pine by a non-custodial parent at about 6 p.m.  

They say the boy's mother, Dasia Ewell is in police custody and will be arrested on child stealing charges because her parental rights were terminated by the state. 

