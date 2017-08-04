Life In Prison For Pawhuska Man In SE Kansas Murder, Arson - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Life In Prison For Pawhuska Man In SE Kansas Murder, Arson

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
INDEPENDENCE, Kansas -

A Pawhuska man has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for killing his estranged wife's boyfriend in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release that 33-year-old Thad Green was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County to life without eligibility for parole for 50 years in the death of Cameron Wawrzyniak.

Wawrzyniak's body was found inside a burning house near Independence, Kansas, in December 2015.

Green was located and arrested in Osage County.

12/24/2015 Related Story: Pawhuska Man Suspected Of A Kansas Murder, Arrested In Oklahoma

Green also was sentenced to four years and five months for other charges arising from the crime. 

He was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.