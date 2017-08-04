Life In Prison For Pawhuska Man In SE Kansas Murder, Arson

A Pawhuska man has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for killing his estranged wife's boyfriend in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release that 33-year-old Thad Green was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County to life without eligibility for parole for 50 years in the death of Cameron Wawrzyniak.

Wawrzyniak's body was found inside a burning house near Independence, Kansas, in December 2015.

Green was located and arrested in Osage County.

Green also was sentenced to four years and five months for other charges arising from the crime.

He was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary

The Associated Press contributed to this report.