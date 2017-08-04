Fire Engulfs Dubai's Torch Residential Tower - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Engulfs Dubai's Torch Residential Tower

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -

A large fire ripped through a residential skyscraper in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, engulfing the tower in flames early Friday.

Social media posts showed flames spreading up the Torch Tower which opened in 2011 as burning debris fell down.

BBC News reports the building was "successfully evacuated." Authorities say they have brought the fire under control.

This is the second time a fire has happened at a Fire Damages Dubai's Torch Residential Tower in Dubai.  The AP says an inferno broke out at a 63-story luxury hotel on New Year's Eve in 2016.  

It was not immediately clear what caused the latest blaze. At more than 80 stories, the tower is one of the world's tallest residential structures.

The building has 676 apartments.

