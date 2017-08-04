Man Fires Shot Into Air During Tulsa Convenience Store Robbery

Police are looking for an armed man who fired a shot during the robbery of a Tulsa convenience store late Thursday.

Officers were called about the robbery at Speedy's in the 2700 block of East 91st Street near Delaware just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said employees were preparing to close the store when the man holding a pistol grabbed the arm of an employee in the parking lot and forced her back into the store.

Once inside, they said the man demanded money and fired a shot into the air.

After getting the money, police said the man ran out of the store.

They say no one was injured in the robbery.