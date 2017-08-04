Tulsa Brides Who Paid For Their Dresses May Be Out Of Luck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Brides Who Paid For Their Dresses May Be Out Of Luck

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The trustees for the closed Tulsa bridal store, Alfred Angelo on 71st Street is saying they wont be fulfilling any more orders if yours hasn't been completed already.

There was an uproar in July when Alfred Angelo suddenly closed the doors of all of its stores around the country, leaving many brides without their dresses.

In a statement on  Alfred Angelo's website says the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling every order is too much so they're not fulfilling any more orders.

The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. 
Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.

Meanwhile, a former Alfred Angelo contract seamstress and Tulsan Rose Ellis has continued to alter dresses for more than eighty desperate brides.

Since she began doing the alterations for free, her Go Fund Me page has raised over $20,000 so far.

