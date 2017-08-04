Showers Ending, Turning Sunny And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

Rain showers moved across eastern Oklahoma early Friday. Those showers are expected to end by mid morning with sunny skies by the noon hour.

Combine the cooler temps with light northeast winds and the high today should only reach 83.

The weather will again turn wet on the weekend as more showers are in the forecast for much of eastern Oklahoma.

Saturday it will be partly cloudy with a high of 90 and southerly winds. On Sunday, expect to see showers and thunderstorms across the state with a high in the upper 80s.