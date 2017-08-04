Kellyville Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old Kellyville man died after a crash which also involved a semi on the Turner Turnpike early Friday.

Troopers says Michael McCaskey was driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado westbound on the turnpike near Luther at about 2:09 a.m. when he swerved, in front of a westbound semi, went off the highway and rolled over. The OHP says McCaskey was partially thrown from the pickup.

The OHP report says the semi driver braked, which caused his trailer to overturn as well. The driver, Robert Washington, 58, of St. Louis, Missouri was not injured.

Troopers said McCaskey wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash, adding the highway was wet at the time.