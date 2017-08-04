Kellyville Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kellyville Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash

Posted: Updated:
LUTHER, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old Kellyville man died after a crash which also involved a semi on the Turner Turnpike early Friday.

Troopers says Michael McCaskey was driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado westbound on the turnpike near Luther at about 2:09 a.m. when he swerved, in front of a westbound semi, went off the highway and rolled over.  The OHP says McCaskey was partially thrown from the pickup.

The OHP report says the semi driver braked, which caused his trailer to overturn as well.  The driver, Robert Washington, 58, of St. Louis, Missouri was not injured.

Troopers said McCaskey wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash, adding the highway was wet at the time.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.